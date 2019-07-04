Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Hendershot Investments Has Increased Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 57,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.