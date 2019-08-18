Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Lowered Its Position; Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 5.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.16 million, down from 7.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 8,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 218,129 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49M, up from 209,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Limited Part (NYSE:APU) by 12,953 shares to 82,936 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

