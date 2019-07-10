Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Upped Position; Lsv Asset Management Boosted Holding in Quanta Services (PWR)

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 49.70 million shares traded or 85.07% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) by 699.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 263,800 shares as the company's stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,497 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 37,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.57. About 668,149 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 23,509 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $400.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,500 shares, and cut its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Ca stated it has 6.40 million shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 104,654 are held by Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 1,133 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.16% or 19,347 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 37,702 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has 1.27 million shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 113,042 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alps Advisors owns 57,001 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser invested in 181,613 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Davenport & Communications Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,683 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 27,876 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Service Automobile Association owns 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.50M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 10,436 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 28,368 are held by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc.