Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Delta Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.72 Million; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Lifted Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake by $1.09 Million; Stock Value Declined

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 21.71M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 11,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 106,650 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 95,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.89. About 3.11M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0% or 500 shares. Bokf Na reported 214,313 shares. Moreover, Gfs Advisors has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd has 7,194 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc owns 18 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 7,785 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.89% or 70,920 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 0.02% or 96,282 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.01% or 117,563 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Management Llp has invested 1.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cullinan Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 5,500 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.43% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Covington Cap has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 16,510 shares.

