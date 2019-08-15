Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Dalal Street Upped Its Stake; Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Its Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG) as Market Valuation Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.825. About 9.24 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 6.35 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 202,617 shares. J Goldman Communications LP holds 104,330 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0% or 6,280 shares. Millennium Lc holds 10.28M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Group Llc holds 0.01% or 546,113 shares in its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & accumulated 558 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 690,227 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.07% or 2.13M shares. Hbk LP holds 574,861 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 392,953 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 7.00M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cleararc Inc invested in 0.02% or 13,003 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 22,000 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 355,178 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.91M shares.