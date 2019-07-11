Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Dalal Street Upped Holding by $47.25 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Boosted Holding

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 15.11M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 11.99M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA, AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF GROWTHPOINT PLACING; 09/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 30/05/2018 – Summer Infant Executes Commitments for New Financing to Fuel Growth Initiatives; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 35,264 shares to 224,621 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 108,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).