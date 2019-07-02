Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Dalal Street Has Upped Its Stake by $47.25 Million as Share Price Declined; American International Group Position in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum (RS) Has Cut by $760,050 as Stock Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 28.94 million shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum (RS) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 8,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,216 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29 million, down from 155,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel (Plus) Aluminum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $94.59. About 528,072 shares traded or 23.86% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eqis Management, a California-based fund reported 39,081 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department stated it has 5,835 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Limited invested in 0.12% or 554,486 shares. Moreover, Global Investors has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 17.87M shares. Hanson Doremus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 503,123 shares. Churchill Mgmt has 112,945 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc stated it has 5.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id accumulated 0.04% or 9,400 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.84% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 19.42 million shares. Cls Invests Lc accumulated 19,052 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 13,436 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 91,333 shares.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.51 million for 8.96 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 58,201 shares to 127,924 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Lc stated it has 793,044 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 0.05% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Ajo Lp has 0.37% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 791,557 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc has invested 3.92% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Prudential Public Ltd Co has 242,300 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Lp Nc owns 75,325 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 9,364 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank And holds 0.05% or 5,206 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Paragon Mngmt Limited accumulated 4,279 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 382,006 shares. Nwq Inv Company Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Alpha Windward Lc invested in 5,867 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 360,637 shares.