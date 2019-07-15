Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Decreased Holding by $1.90 Million; Park Circle Co Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $1.14 Million

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 6.10 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26M shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

