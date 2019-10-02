Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $612,598; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Share Price Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $1.16 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 113,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 124,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 4.11M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 16,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 613,009 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66 million, down from 629,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 20.23 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank reported 0.01% stake. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwest Inv Counselors Llc has 0.08% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 3,200 shares. Bridges Invest invested in 0.02% or 10,609 shares. 150,001 are owned by Maplelane Capital Limited Liability. Hap Trading Limited Co owns 12,266 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 1,516 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated accumulated 83,321 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 71,818 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communications has 33,027 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 211,047 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company has 105,000 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr holds 0.04% or 121,203 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) by 105,975 shares to 179,325 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 138,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27,900 shares to 511,240 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) by 13,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.