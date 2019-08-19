Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Ngam Advisors LP Cut Red Hat (RHT) Position by $3.88 Million; Share Value Were Volatile

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 14.34 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 40.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 21,325 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 31,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 52,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 2,414 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon owns 1.33M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amer National Insur Tx holds 43,160 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 4,276 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 20,168 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Vestor Cap Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sit Assoc reported 27,355 shares stake. Arrow Financial reported 4,110 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,083 shares. 9,250 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com. Fort Lp, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,466 shares. Pentwater Management Limited Partnership holds 1.77M shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.72M for 27.54 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.