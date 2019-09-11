Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose While Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Boosted by $3.84 Million Its Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 18719.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 93,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 94,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 27.14M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 314,784 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, down from 354,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 3.57 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest has 2.70 million shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 6.65M shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 37,562 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.18% or 4.96M shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 19,112 shares. 11,518 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp. Ipswich Investment Mngmt has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shine Advisory Service stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 900 are owned by First Personal. Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability reported 11,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Corsair Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 10,803 shares. Private Ocean reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 34,435 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (NYSE:CPK) by 7,585 shares to 70,313 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 10,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,537 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 402,432 shares to 650,577 shares, valued at $28.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $908.78M for 21.93 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.