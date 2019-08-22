Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose While Ws Management Lllp Boosted Holding by $76.90 Million; As Flex LTD (FLEX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Decreased Its Position

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1875.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.65M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 14.99 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 8.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 721,590 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 8.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.58 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 17/04/2018 – Korea Content Platform Chooses Ooyala Flex Media Platform to Power Their Media Operations; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R CR-FLEX OPT FEM; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Flex; 08/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 09/03/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.75 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 741,470 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $91.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 103,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Quantitative Management Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Ww Asset Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 24,031 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 0.77% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% or 116,787 shares. Focused Wealth reported 306 shares. 134,145 were reported by Scotia. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru Communications has 0.06% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 27,495 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 666,945 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 31,050 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 1.58 million shares. Bailard Incorporated invested in 136,138 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communications Ltd reported 33,073 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0.21% stake.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 113,753 shares to 537,441 shares, valued at $37.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,722 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).