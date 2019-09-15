Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose While Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Edmp Has Trimmed by $479,892 Its Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 12,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 22,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $850,000, down from 34,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 14.73M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, down from 38,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd Adr (NYSE:CEO) by 1,839 shares to 4,363 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

