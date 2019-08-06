Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Its Holding by $1.90 Million; Zynga (ZNGA) Shareholder Blue Harbour Group LP Raised Its Stake by $2.09 Million as Stock Rose

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 417,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 6.47 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49M, up from 6.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 25.80 million shares traded or 34.75% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus to Continue to Serve on Board as Non-executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS DEAL FOR $250 MLN IN CASH & 3-YR EARN OUT BASED ON TEAM’S ACHIEVEMENT OF PROFITABILITY GOALS

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 35.17 million shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 550,000 shares to 27.91M shares, valued at $330.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 539,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Ct has invested 2.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 568,383 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invs. The Illinois-based Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.03% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Parkside Bancorporation And Tru owns 48 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com reported 32.55 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73.62 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 10,286 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 11,901 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 13,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,969 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs L P, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 49.66 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 300,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc has invested 2.48% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 155,000 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

