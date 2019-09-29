Micron Technology (MU) Position Increased by Matrix Capital Management Company Lp; Northcoast Asset Management Increased Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) as Market Value Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 75.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 21,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 50,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 28,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 0.32 PERCENT OF AVERAGE LOANS (ANNUALIZED), DOWN FROM 0.34 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo gets ready to hear protests at meeting in Des Moines

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 249.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 3.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 5.20M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.75M, up from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.92M shares traded or 184.26% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.19M are owned by Fil Limited. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 662,724 shares. State Street owns 47.32 million shares. 68,764 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Schroder Gp invested in 1.94 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bartlett Llc holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Automobile Association owns 1.46 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Alberta Management Corp holds 0.01% or 34,400 shares. 1.42 million are held by Hsbc Holding Public Lc. Moreover, Conning has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,418 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 105,050 shares. Griffin Asset Management holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 30,535 shares in its portfolio. Hrt Fincl Ltd has invested 0.36% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelitycovington Tr (FHLC) by 47,533 shares to 52,556 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 287,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,373 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).