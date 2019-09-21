Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose While Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased by $3.92 Million Its Stake; T (TMUS) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Lowered Position

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 294,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 872,647 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.70M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 103,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 327,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 430,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 168,421 shares to 196,701 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Private Advisor Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 8,556 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 550 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 0.02% or 451,900 shares. Zimmer Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bbr Ltd Llc reported 3,248 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tekne Ltd Liability has invested 12.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 109,439 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 9,334 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 28,389 shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.74M shares. Moreover, Dupont Corporation has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group Inc has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Palestra Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 3.06% or 1.42 million shares. Martingale Asset LP has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Capital invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 38,574 were reported by Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability accumulated 0.33% or 9.74M shares. First Dallas Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 143,427 shares. D E Shaw & holds 3.98 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc reported 51,744 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. 61,948 are owned by Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Atalanta Sosnoff Limited has 408,557 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.13% or 409,117 shares. America First Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,335 shares. Denali Ltd Company holds 1.91% or 331,200 shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 126,000 shares to 778,746 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

