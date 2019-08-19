Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose While Yacktman Asset Management LP Raised Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Fundsmith Llp Upped Position by $28.00 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 239,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 12.14M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43B, up from 11.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 9,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 521,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.57 million, up from 512,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory reported 3.29M shares. Azimuth Ltd holds 235,622 shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 221,881 shares. Portland Glob Advisors holds 1.86% or 44,953 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsr holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,665 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited owns 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 765,539 shares. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma owns 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32.90M shares. Consulate Incorporated has 14,516 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 498.90M shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc has 1.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,401 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 208,622 shares stake. Boston & Mgmt owns 73,063 shares. 9,165 are owned by Grace & White New York. Berkshire Asset Management Lc Pa owns 282,561 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. 44,916 were reported by Farmers Retail Bank.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 10,768 shares to 813,747 shares, valued at $24.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 13,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,575 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).