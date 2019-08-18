Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose While Tegean Capital Management Cut by $2.05 Million Its Holding; Bruce & Co Upped Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $545,200

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 1.95 million shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52 were reported by Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 2.59 million shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Co holds 6,348 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Llc holds 6,107 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc owns 37,702 shares. Ima Wealth reported 60,373 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 522,007 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Co holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 296,962 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 18,954 shares. 42,870 are owned by Gam Ag. Fin Advisers Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 559,868 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 355,766 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 214 shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 50,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Counsel Limited Co reported 5,000 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp holds 0.05% or 3,792 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,222 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Com invested in 4,809 shares. Brown Advisory holds 61,896 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd invested in 0.05% or 211,616 shares. 47,359 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 0.08% or 7,815 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc owns 1,110 shares. Moneta Group Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 24,039 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 2,293 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 25,689 shares.