Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose While Dalal Street Lifted Position by $47.25 Million; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $823,722

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Fleet Care Agreements for Singapore Airlines and Scoot; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associates owns 11,300 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 1,826 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 734,099 shares. Grp Inc Inc holds 204,218 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Brinker has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mathes Communications has invested 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 7,445 shares. 5,815 are owned by Private Trust Na. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 1.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burns J W And stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reliance Of Delaware owns 5,130 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana And Investment Mgmt Comm holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,365 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 762 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 43,153 shares to 227,973 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Pa stated it has 5,150 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 302,080 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26,706 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Ifrah Fin Svcs has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,334 shares. Nomura has 0.35% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.97M shares. Vanguard Group has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 86.10M shares. Sigma Planning holds 29,588 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 12,290 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 62,040 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd reported 5,466 shares. Synovus accumulated 59,632 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc Inc invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet North America Advsr owns 34,872 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron Technology Is Cheap as Chips, For a While Yet – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.