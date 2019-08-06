Micron Technology (MU) Holding Upped by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc; Banc Funds Co Position in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Has Decreased by $2.61 Million

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 22,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 72,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 49,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 24.75M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 87,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 269,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 356,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $635.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 44,711 shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,335 are owned by America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. 60,373 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Inc. Cibc World holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 271,733 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 218,092 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.09% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. 100,000 are held by Tegean Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.83M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0.06% or 3.58M shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 173 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 70 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn stated it has 125 shares. Primecap Management Company Ca accumulated 57.80 million shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department owns 5,835 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc has 3.82% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 373,362 shares. Nwq Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,725 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC) by 8,691 shares to 8,798 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Index (SCZ) by 362,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,293 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc. by 311,082 shares to 811,755 shares, valued at $19.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Bank (PBNK).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.