Micron Technology (MU) Holding Maintained by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc; As Sysco (SYY) Shares Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Increased by $1.25 Million Its Stake

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 19,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 798,233 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, up from 779,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 2.91 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 180.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 19,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 33.27 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 17,326 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Management has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 14,611 shares. Family Capital Trust Company reported 2,150 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.75% or 263,873 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Indiana Tru Mngmt Company reported 10,906 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Incorporated has 6,427 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hl Finance Service Ltd Liability owns 217,646 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 7,879 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.06% stake. Stellar Cap Mgmt Lc has 3,980 shares. Conning Inc owns 13,779 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp Cl A by 131,474 shares to 54,990 shares, valued at $10.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Trust Commodities Select by 9,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr High Yield Corp (HYG).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 8,500 shares to 8,036 shares, valued at $514,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST).