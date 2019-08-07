Micron Technology (MU) Holding Held by Dalal Street Llc; Quantum Capital Management Boosted Its Cutera (CUTR) Position by $1.07 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 21.18M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 53.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 62,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 179,764 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 116,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 42,086 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 16/03/2018 – CUTERA INC SAYS NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, ANALYSIS AND REVIEW THEREOF BY EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 28/03/2018 – Cutera Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Cutera Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.03-Adj EPS $1.11; 08/05/2018 – Cutera 1Q Loss $2.03M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CUTR shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 16,812 shares. Sun Life Inc invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 28,127 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Lc. American Interest Grp Inc holds 0% or 10,304 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Raymond James Svcs Advisors accumulated 18,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 604,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR). 179,764 were reported by Quantum Capital Mgmt. Asset holds 0.01% or 20,823 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Co has 103,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 113,776 shares. 300,040 were accumulated by Archon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares to 425,016 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,370 shares, and cut its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).