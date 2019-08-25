Micron Technology (MU) Holding Has Upped by Tekne Capital Management Llc; Hill (HRC) Share Value Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered by $1.61 Million Its Holding

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32M, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.3. About 444,234 shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 201.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 357,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 534,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 177,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 113,042 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4,945 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc holds 3.82% or 373,362 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Lc holds 469,830 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 544,296 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has 895 shares. Natl Pension holds 1.32M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz holds 72,817 shares. America First Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 3,335 shares. Gabalex Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 175,000 shares or 2.09% of the stock. Natixis holds 72,358 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thornburg Investment has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 1.93M shares. Oakworth accumulated 14,607 shares. Saturna Cap invested in 0.03% or 24,491 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 6,775 shares to 610,449 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 172,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM).