Micron Technology (MU) Holding Has Lifted by Guggenheim Capital Llc; Eqt (EQT) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Lowered Position

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 180,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 5.72 million shares traded or 2.76% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 11/05/2018 – EQT REAL ESTATE ACQUIRES MIXED-USE PROPERTY IN CENTRAL STOCKHOLM; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Credit and Ardian Private Debt provide financing for Hgs investment in MediFox; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2019 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.9 BLN – $1.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – STREAMLINING TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO BOTH EQM AND EQGP’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM WILL ALSO ASSUME RMP DEBT, WHICH TOTALED $325 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – EQM EXPECTS TO ALSO BORROW UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY TO FINANCE 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX, MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO SELL MEDTECH COMPANY HTL-STREFA

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 43,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 518,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 475,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Corporation has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 912 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Limited, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 629,130 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.27 million shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,500 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has 5,210 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1,973 shares in its portfolio. 115,000 are held by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.32% or 1.39 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 160,448 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.55% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cypress Funds Lc owns 4.29% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 655,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com reported 225,471 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 11,189 shares to 32,812 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,248 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 96,509 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.09% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Proshare Advisors Lc reported 36,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Comm Bank & Trust has 0% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Shine Investment Advisory Serv holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc reported 3.27 million shares stake. Schroder Management Grp accumulated 210,491 shares. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 30 shares. Quantbot Lp has invested 0.03% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Pnc Fincl Services Group owns 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 571,049 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $612,567 activity. 1,025 shares were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV, worth $21,259 on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. McNally Robert Joseph bought $263,328 worth of stock. 1,205 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr.. Shares for $161,745 were bought by Centofanti Erin R. on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -255.56% negative EPS growth.