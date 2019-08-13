Micron Technology (MU) Holding Has Increased by Ws Management Lllp; Light Street Capital Management Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $30.27 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1875.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 23.26 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37M, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $216.3. About 540,175 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 55,135 shares to 422,254 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,015 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blackrock has invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.17% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 67,889 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 86.10 million shares. 6,062 were reported by Kings Point Mgmt. Mirae Asset Glob Invests stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.14% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 100,000 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 820,326 shares. Moors & Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,506 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 932,475 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Limited holds 34,435 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 201,800 shares to 420,200 shares, valued at $49.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 8,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,250 shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

