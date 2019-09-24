Micron Technology (MU) Holding Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc; Sasco Capital Has Lifted Hanesbrands Ind (HBI) Stake

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Ind (HBI) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 23,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.74 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 5.75M shares traded or 6.47% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 97.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 369,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 748,246 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.88M, up from 379,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 22.21M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 28,940 shares to 58,372 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,330 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 32,350 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $37.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,407 shares, and cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Co (NYSE:GPK).