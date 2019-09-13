Micron Technology (MU) Holding Boosted by Dalal Street Llc; British Columbia Investment Management Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) Upped by $5.27 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 231.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 50,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 71,855 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 21,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 328,951 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 12.11M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00M and $294.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Shaw Makes Waves in the Semiconductor World – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Itâ€™s An Ugly Road Back to the Top for Micron Stock, But It Will Make It – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp reported 0.04% stake. 12,543 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Com. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 9,635 were reported by Cap Inc Ca. Sei Investments holds 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 448,119 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Company has 1.45 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 470,886 shares. Hennessy invested in 0.12% or 62,900 shares. Moreover, Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 2.66% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv accumulated 0.08% or 28,703 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 8,161 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Incorporated accumulated 121,203 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 51,538 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 988 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Eqis Mngmt invested in 3,135 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2.91 million shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 60,629 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 297,400 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 12,426 were accumulated by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.2% or 435,471 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 95,098 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 9.59 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 0.34% or 9,248 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Com holds 6,802 shares. Illinois-based Archford Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 7,639 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 49,128 shares to 148,340 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 288,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,356 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).