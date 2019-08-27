Micron Technology (MU) Holder Theleme Partners Llp Raised Position by $14.72 Million as Share Value Rose; Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by $7.14 Million

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 359,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.75M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.43. About 11.68 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 33.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 264,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 516,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10 million, down from 781,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. It closed at $28.77 lastly. It is down 5.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares to 444,992 shares, valued at $52.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

