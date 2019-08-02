Micron Technology (MU) Holder Saturna Capital Boosted Its Holding by $348,500 as Shares Rose; Riggs Asset Managment Company Stake in At&T (T) Has Boosted by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 4.62 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Trial Nears Ends With U.S. Antitrust Chief Sounding Upbeat; 07/03/2018 – AT&T’s DirecTV Latin America unit files for U.S. IPO; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T slides after-hours; company misses EPS & revenue expectations; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 53.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 24,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 15,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 6.83 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,179 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).