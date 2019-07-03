Micron Technology (MU) Holder Redwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lowered Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding by $19.85 Million; Share Value Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 109,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.77M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.08 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.16M, down from 904,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 13.36 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 3,650 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. B Riley Wealth Incorporated reported 10,306 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 13.62M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sei Invests has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Calamos Limited Liability Com owns 306,707 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fil has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fairfax Finance Holdg Can stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moody Bank & Trust Division accumulated 0.12% or 104,654 shares. New York-based Donald Smith Communications has invested 9.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 215,977 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 198,555 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aviance Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 36,128 shares.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 326,620 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $71.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $940.01M for 13.84 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3 are held by Washington Bancshares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 4,405 shares. Ci Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jnba Advsr reported 23 shares. The Texas-based Corda Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 2.32% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 7,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.5% or 29,039 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 1,189 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil Limited owns 178,517 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 253,111 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Contravisory Mgmt Inc reported 22,093 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Finance, New York-based fund reported 1,885 shares.