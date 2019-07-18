Micron Technology (MU) Holder Private Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $690,358 as Market Value Declined; Smith Thomas W Has Lowered Copart (CPRT) Stake by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,800 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83M, down from 163,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 91,997 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500.

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 16,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 312,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, down from 328,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 6.12 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 34.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

