Micron Technology (MU) Holder Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Raised Holding; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Stock Price Declined While Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $15.25 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) by 35.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 133,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 242,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.79 million, down from 376,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 165,480 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE)

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 20,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 40,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Comml Bank, Texas-based fund reported 9,420 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Manchester Capital Limited Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 1,902 shares. Royal London Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 466,290 shares. Platinum Invest Ltd has invested 2.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 0% or 70 shares. 10,817 were accumulated by Shine Investment Advisory Inc. Ifrah Financial Services holds 0.13% or 8,334 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 349,081 shares. D E Shaw has 2.59M shares. Primecap Ca holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 57.80 million shares. Cornercap Counsel has 5,250 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Ltd holds 8,476 shares. 34,588 were reported by Frontier Invest Mngmt.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Micron Stock Will Head Higher Eventually, but Donâ€™t Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MRK, MU, MLM – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Stock Is Now a Buy More Than Ever – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,245 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,807 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 44,135 shares to 338,435 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 28,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy That Lost 20% Over Past 90 Days – Investorplace.com” on January 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lawsuit alleges recruiters at GCU misled students, report says – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Constellation Brands reports â€” What to know in markets Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Split: Grand Canyon Education And Grand Canyon University – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). First Mercantile Trust Company accumulated 0.06% or 2,052 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 18,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Investors holds 0.08% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 2.86M shares. Etrade Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 110,828 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc accumulated 1.25 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 93,982 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,271 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 674 shares. Castleark Ltd Llc owns 106,112 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Northern has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Fdx Advsr has 0.03% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).