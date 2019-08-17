Micron Technology (MU) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Lifted Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Capital City Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $497,601

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 26,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 373,362 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 346,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron Commences Volume Production of 1z Nanometer DRAM Process Node – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PBF, MU, PKI – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 500 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 19,416 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.28 million shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.14% or 293,733 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0.03% or 97,507 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated has 18,800 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Churchill Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hudock Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Inc stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Regent Inv Management Lc accumulated 61,365 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 781,054 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 400 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Last Chance to Buy Alibaba Stock Before Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.