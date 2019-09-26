Micron Technology (MU) Holder Guggenheim Capital Decreased Its Position by $721,696 as Market Value Rose; Celgene (CELG) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.51 Million as Share Value Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 18,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 499,849 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29M, down from 518,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $48.51. About 23.17M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 79.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 18,722 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, down from 89,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $98.66. About 2.43M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS & CELGENE EXPAND BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY PACT

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.56 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Central Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.98% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 4,865 are owned by Benin. Davenport Communication Ltd owns 77,644 shares. Moreover, Whitnell & has 0.14% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 92,107 shares. Hemenway Ltd holds 0.22% or 15,435 shares. Boston Family Office Limited reported 12,000 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.09 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). City Co reported 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Stellar Capital Mgmt has 6,631 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0.54% or 20,185 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 20,900 shares to 22,665 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 7,590 shares to 44,823 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 14,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Koshinski Asset Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 10,976 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability reported 0.28% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 156,556 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. City Holdg reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 1.63 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 59,400 shares. Ifrah Svcs reported 8,192 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 10,928 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commerce State Bank holds 27,159 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc accumulated 2.46 million shares. Savant Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,625 shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton has 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).