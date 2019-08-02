Micron Technology (MU) Holder Delta Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.72 Million as Share Value Rose; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose, Private Advisor Group Raised by $654,642 Its Stake

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 15.41M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 8,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 34,459 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 26,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.25. About 601,147 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 22,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,151 are owned by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Meyer Handelman holds 0.31% or 71,104 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,500 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Zeke Cap Advisors holds 0.04% or 5,589 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 70,571 shares. 768,411 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 2,905 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc reported 3,917 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 18,185 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 65,104 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. South Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,520 shares. Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr by 10,302 shares to 57,005 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SLQD) by 8,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,906 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).