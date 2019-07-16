Micron Technology (MU) Holder Delta Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.72 Million as Share Value Declined; As Tata Motors LTD Adr (TTM) Share Price Rose, Thomas White International LTD Raised by $436,632 Its Stake

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 29.94M shares traded or 7.51% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd Adr (TTM) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 36,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,484 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 113,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 1.94 million shares traded or 40.45% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 14/03/2018 – New Tata Steel UK pension scheme to be set up after meeting minimum criteria; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL SEES BINDING PACTS FOR THYSSENKRUPP JV SIGNED IN 1Q; 07/05/2018 – India’s Numero Uno lndustrialist, Shri Ratan Tata Keeps his Promise to Country’s Lead Diamond Baron, Shri Govind Dholakia; 07/05/2018 – TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LTD TINV.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Economic Times: Tata Steel raises $1.9 billion overseas loan; 06/03/2018 – TATA SONS TO BUY 6.64% INDIAN HOTELS STAKE VIA INTER-SE TRNSFER; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Tata Motors at BB+; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – TATA STEEL TISC.NS OPEN TO TAKING MAJORITY STAKE IN PLANNED STEEL JOINT VENTURE WITH THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE AFTER JV’S IPO; 08/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Investment Corp. for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS 4Q NET INCOME 21.3B RUPEES

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 13,371 shares to 73,192 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Lou Vuit (LVMUY) by 12,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,532 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

