Micron Technology (MU) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As City Office Reit (CIO) Market Value Rose, Icm Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $587,400

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $571.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 143,733 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q Rev $31.5M; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 21/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces Dividends for First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 103,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 327,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63M, down from 430,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 18.23 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

More notable recent City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “City Office REIT: Could Be Ready To Gain Traction? – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Glass House Group Appoints New CIO And CMO – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “City Office REIT Announces Dividends for Third Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “City Office REIT Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Credit Acceptance (CACC) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 5,400 shares. Asset One Co owns 83,415 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson stated it has 0.09% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Amer Gp stated it has 24,651 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.29% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 15,992 shares. 100,900 were reported by Bessemer Group Inc. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 22,917 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Ameriprise Financial holds 20,391 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 129,580 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc invested 1.15% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 15,140 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Com accumulated 422,353 shares. 45,544 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Corporation.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APPS, FSLY and MU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Micron stock falls as forecast disappoints, earnings continue to plunge – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Micron Stock Price Targets Boosted Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Micron Shares Fall After Q4 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: September 27, 2019.