Micron Technology (MU) Holder Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Stake as Share Price Rose; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose, Holder Gates Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $13.87 Million

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 7.39 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 175,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.43 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 106,506 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $61.67M for 18.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $33.40 million activity.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 755,064 shares to 2.98M shares, valued at $161.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seritage Growth Pptys by 245,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Natl Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,202 shares. 21,278 are held by Hightower Ltd. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 1.30M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 50,816 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Foundry Ptnrs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Pnc Services Inc owns 1,689 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.11% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Capital invested in 1.40M shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 86,566 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.15% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 133,060 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 189,015 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Capital holds 0.25% or 8,001 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 97,507 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 24,059 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quantres Asset Mngmt reported 166,400 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc owns 1.27 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 26,706 shares. Texas-based Maverick Cap Limited has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Com Nj has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oppenheimer & Communication Inc accumulated 77,535 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research holds 0.32% or 1.39M shares. 189,650 were reported by Zacks Inv Management. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 574,480 shares to 828,030 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 38,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.