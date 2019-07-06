Micron Technology (MU) Holder Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake by $4.86 Million; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Position

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 54.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 37,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 68,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $209.42. About 615,064 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares to 149,927 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 21,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivo Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited accumulated 4,945 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc reported 27,105 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 5,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.31% or 469,433 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.37% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.71M shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 28,975 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.48% or 875,000 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 373,362 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 19,347 shares. Moreover, Teewinot Advisers Limited Company has 0.68% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 49,200 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Exane Derivatives owns 14,530 shares. Architects reported 200 shares stake. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc has invested 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.39 million for 193.91 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,650 shares to 58,895 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 17,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,400 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $27.40 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.68 million was sold by Klarich Lee. $8.65M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al accumulated 10,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aperio Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 609 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.54% or 999,285 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership reported 577,200 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,139 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1.55M were reported by Ameriprise Inc. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 127,900 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 1,422 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 80,550 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.