Micron Technology (MU) Holder Advisory Services Network Upped Its Holding; Main Street Research Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $421,083

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 7,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 37,702 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 29,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 7,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 253,218 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 246,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 18,428 shares to 20,333 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 49,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 783 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Micron Stock Will Head Higher Eventually, but Donâ€™t Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Aldebaran Fin Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,500 shares. 29,588 are held by Sigma Planning. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,835 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 45,100 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moors & Cabot Inc holds 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 58,506 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jpmorgan Chase reported 3.72M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 322,700 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 317 shares. Wafra Incorporated owns 375,253 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.