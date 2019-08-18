Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Increased Genpact LTD (G) Position By $2.10 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Genpact Ltd (G) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 59,948 shares as Genpact Ltd (G)’s stock rose 11.12%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $38.40M value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Genpact Ltd now has $7.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 2.00M shares traded or 57.41% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Genpact Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Warburg to Invest $1 Billion to Help Ex-Genpact Execs With Deals; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q EPS 33c; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 19.They anticipate $3.09 EPS change or 88.29% from last quarter’s $3.5 EPS. MU’s profit would be $452.67M giving it 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Micron Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -59.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 17.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.08 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 5.04 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 4.48% above currents $43.55 stock price. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Piper Jaffray. Rosenblatt maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 4. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Ltd has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 16,924 are owned by Srb. Arrow Fincl reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 45,100 shares in its portfolio. Ent Corporation owns 306 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 28,261 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 145,757 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability. Yacktman Asset Mgmt L P holds 521,799 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 3.05M shares. Avalon Glob Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Capital Invs Ltd Liability invested in 31.29% or 703,430 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.68% or 208,440 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 700 shares. Cap World Investors has invested 0.41% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact has $4700 highest and $36 lowest target. $45’s average target is 10.29% above currents $40.8 stock price. Genpact had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 944,964 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). 18,545 were reported by Fdx Advisors. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 229,699 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp owns 786,235 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Prudential invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 14,039 shares. Old National Bank In holds 0.06% or 35,030 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi holds 4.64M shares. Raymond James Assoc owns 20,780 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 313,896 shares. Invesco Limited owns 185,807 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Axa has 12,200 shares.