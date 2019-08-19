Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Claar Advisors Has Boosted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $0.41 EPS on September, 19.They anticipate $3.09 EPS change or 88.29% from last quarter’s $3.5 EPS. MU’s profit would be $452.67 million giving it 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Micron Technology, Inc.’s analysts see -59.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 18.16 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Claar Advisors Llc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Claar Advisors Llc acquired 10,000 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)'s stock rose 12.92%. The Claar Advisors Llc holds 100,000 shares with $19.10 million value, up from 90,000 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $50.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 713,759 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is -0.99% below currents $228.76 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APD in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. HSBC downgraded Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) rating on Thursday, August 1. HSBC has “Hold” rating and $21500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. On Friday, July 26 Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54 million worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Northern Trust invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jcic Asset owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 34,440 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 109 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Llp owns 417,497 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 5,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Becker Capital Management holds 2,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros Incorporated accumulated 10,543 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 27,815 shares in its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 57,260 shares. Middleton Company Inc Ma owns 4,679 shares. Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 223,613 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.51% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers stated it has 816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Pension Ser owns 1.32 million shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 306 shares. 65,141 are held by Eidelman Virant. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.97% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 4,945 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Lc. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Cadence Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,427 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 65,539 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv owns 27,085 shares. 895 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Invests. City Holdings stated it has 100 shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.08 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 5.04 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As the Rally Fades, MU Stock Is Finally a Short – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Low-Risk Way to Trade Micron Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Micron Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron sees meaningful demand recovery – presentation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 4.48% above currents $43.55 stock price. Micron had 44 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Bank of America. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of MU in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.