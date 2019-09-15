Micron Technology In (MU) Holder Hodges Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $440,800 as Stock Rose; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Proffitt & Goodson Decreased Holding by $482,760

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 64.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 4,890 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 13,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology In (MU) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 249,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, down from 260,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Does Micron Stock Have Analysts Falling in Love All Over Again? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anixter, Diodes, Micron, Perion and Vipshop – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom (AVGO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 9.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.