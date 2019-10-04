Micron Technology Com (MU) Stock Value Rose While Braun Stacey Associates Has Lifted Holding; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Position in Analog Devices (ADI) by $616,896

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (MU) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 9,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 208,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, up from 198,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 22.51 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 503.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 5,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 6,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 1,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $110.87. About 1.28 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street set for higher open ahead of manufacturing data – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) & UnitedSiC Team Up for SiC Products – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

