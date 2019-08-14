Micron Technology Com (MU) Holder Braun Stacey Associates Lifted Its Position; As Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Aviva Plc Has Increased Its Position

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 4,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 79,432 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.21M, up from 75,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $109.19. About 426,726 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com (MU) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 26,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 198,555 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 172,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 17.54M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5,759 shares to 396,965 shares, valued at $33.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 405,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,035 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc LP reported 479,067 shares stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 469,830 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 466,245 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 4.99% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,436 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rampart Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 214 shares. Frontier Inv Commerce owns 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,588 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.19% stake. 7,600 are owned by Capital Assoc New York. Srb reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clough Prns LP has invested 1.56% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). America First Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.5% or 2.56 million shares.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,036 shares to 104,685 shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,702 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).