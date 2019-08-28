Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Valuation Rose While Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $377,200; Patten & Patten Raised Its Stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by $427,320

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21 million, up from 260,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 19.15M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 18,823 shares. Riverhead Cap Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 77,069 shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Group Inc LP has invested 0.59% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.91 million shares stake. Atria Lc owns 31,000 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 476,001 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc holds 5.02 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 284,985 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.04% or 13,169 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 0% or 119 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware owns 7,882 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 525,873 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) reported 77 shares. 297,145 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Management Lc. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 124,374 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35,535 shares to 555,821 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communication by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,520 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00M and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (NYSE:MMP) by 6,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TLT, WW, CVS, NVTA, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Micron Stock Down But Not Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.