Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; Hawk Ridge Management Lifted Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $304,000 as Share Value Declined

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 27.07M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.79M market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $0.1041 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1141. About 5.41 million shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.36M for 30.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares to 376,534 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elevate Credit Inc by 1.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,282 shares, and cut its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Wood David M., worth $97,600. HICKS QUENTIN R bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700.