Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $377,200 as Stock Value Rose; Regents Of The University Of California Has Upped Texas Instruments (TXN) Stake

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31M shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W And New York stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 3.84M shares. Harris Associates Lp invested in 3.82M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.36% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 1.49 million were accumulated by Axa. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.03% or 2,030 shares. First Business Svcs Inc has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Howe Rusling reported 49 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 35,623 shares. First Personal Finance Service holds 0.29% or 8,870 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust invested in 1,251 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 39,497 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 31 shares. Kcm Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 5,984 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com Com by 2,774 shares to 24,908 shares, valued at $7.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (NYSE:LYB) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Andeavor Logistics Lp Com Unit Com.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 330,540 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Liability stated it has 35,452 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Srb accumulated 16,924 shares. America First Invest Ltd Co has 3,335 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 139,435 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Co owns 188,772 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 93,425 shares. Somerset Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,155 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj reported 15,000 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability holds 2,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 522,007 shares or 0.1% of the stock. North Star Invest Management owns 1,034 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 0.14% stake. Whittier Trust Company reported 219 shares.

