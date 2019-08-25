Micron Technology Com Com (MU) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Lowered Its Holding; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Increased Stake by $529,000

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 708,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.60 million, up from 704,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 1.62 million shares traded or 45.21% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc Com Com (MU) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 26,560 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 35,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc Com Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 71,326 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 23,474 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.25% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 120,562 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of, a Australia-based fund reported 981 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 229,294 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 34,300 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company owns 14,950 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor holds 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 7,314 shares. Victory Cap reported 1.24 million shares stake. Veritable Lp accumulated 2,423 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 45,200 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.03 million shares. M&T Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 5,046 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 9,000 shares to 294,245 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 42,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 884,094 shares, and cut its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Micron Technology Stock Gained 16.3% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wait for a Pullback Before Jumping in on Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.