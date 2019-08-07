Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Cut Holding by $6.30 Million; Pvh (Call) (PVH) Stock Value Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 153,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 9.98 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (PVH) by 88.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 395 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.75 million, down from 445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Pvh Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 604,961 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 15/03/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Global Brand Ambassador for TOMMY HILFIGER Men’s; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 29/05/2018 – S&P Raises PVH Corporate Credit Rating to ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Sees Growth Across its Businesses; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 139,300 shares to 356,000 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.61 million for 25.96 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assocs Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,050 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 0.13% or 3.56M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.58 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 0.09% or 26,223 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 1.10 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 1,133 shares. 706 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Ally Fin has 15,000 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 62,040 shares. Earnest Prns Limited invested in 0% or 540 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 3.82M shares stake. American International Grp Inc Inc owns 509,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept holds 0.44% or 24,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0.01% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 227,498 shares. Swiss State Bank invested in 255,800 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Cibc Asset Management reported 7,748 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust reported 2,189 shares stake. Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Shellback Lp owns 52,144 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Company Ma accumulated 670,208 shares or 1.07% of the stock. World Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Vanguard Group invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 50 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co owns 11,378 shares. 4,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Stifel Fincl invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company owns 4,807 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $148.81M for 10.20 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 9,257 shares to 9,268 shares, valued at $124.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 8,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW).